Ukrainian tank in Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region: the city was the center of some of the most intense clashes of the war in December. | Photo: EFE/EPA/George Ivanchenko

Pro-Russian leaders accused this Sunday (19) Ukrainian forces of carrying out an attack against the center of the city of Donetsk, capital of the homonymous province that has been controlled by Russian forces since 2014.

“According to preliminary information, as a result of the shelling of Voroshylovskyi district, seven people were injured,” wrote Donetsk Mayor Oleksiy Kulemzinen on his Telegram channel.

According to the leader imposed by Russia on the city, there was a direct impact of a missile on a nursery, while several commercial establishments and a library suffered material damage, as well as a residential building.

Russian authorities in the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk, illegally annexed by Moscow, claim that on Sunday, Ukrainian forces fired 40 missiles from multiple launchers in about two minutes at Donetsk.