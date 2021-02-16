The territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) should be less by 1.4 thousand square kilometers according to the Minsk agreements. This was stated by the representative of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Sergey Garmash.

In his opinion, this creates ambiguities in understanding the spread of the sphere of influence of the agreements “captured” territories, he said.

“We are still trying to find out from the representatives of Russia what kind of territory they understand by the concept of CADLO (in Ukraine, this is how the LPR and DPR are officially designated – approx. “Lenta.ru”) “, – said Garmash. According to him, the appropriation of “extra” territories in Donbass is a fundamental issue in the negotiation process.

Related materials

“But even here we do not get a clear answer, even though it is written down in the Minsk agreements. Moscow has an amazing ability to become deaf and blind when it does not want to see or hear something. Especially when it comes to the agreements signed by her, ”said Garmash.

On February 12, the speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, Oleksiy Arestovich, admitted that the Ukrainian military was opening fire on the enemy in Donbas despite the ceasefire. At the same time, according to him, Ukraine cannot initiate the actual cancellation of the ceasefire, as this may be followed by “an unpleasant reaction of the world community.”

Earlier, Kravchuk said in an interview with Lente.ru that the prospects for the implementation of the Minsk agreements could be much larger. “It is necessary for Russia to define its position more precisely. For some reason she is trying to appropriate the role of an observer in the Minsk process, ”he complained.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.