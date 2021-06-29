The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine accused Belarus of disrespect for democratic values. This assessment is due to the country’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU) Eastern Partnership program and the bilateral conflict, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

“The decision of Belarus to suspend its participation in the EU’s Eastern Partnership initiative testifies to disrespect for the values ​​of democracy, the rule of law and human rights, on which the Eastern Partnership is based,” the Foreign Ministry said.

They considered such a step contrary to the national interests of Belarus and stressed their readiness to support the Belarusian civil society in gaining access to the projects of the initiative and maintaining a dialogue with EU representatives.

On June 28, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced that the country was suspending its participation in the Eastern Partnership program due to the pressure of sanctions. The EU representative in Belarus, Dirk Schuebel, was offered to leave for Brussels to convey to European politicians the position of the republic.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said that Minsk’s decision to suspend participation in the EU’s Eastern Partnership initiative was another step of the Belarusian authorities, causing an increase in tension in the region.

The Eastern Partnership is an EU program launched in 2009 aimed at developing ties with six former Soviet republics – Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. The program envisages “strengthening political association and economic integration” between the member states and the EU.