Ukraine | According to satellite images, Ukraine hit its targets perfectly on the Russian air base in Crimea, but how?

At least eight planes were destroyed at a Russian air base in Crimea. Ukraine hints that special forces were behind the attacks, but they are not believed to have been able to carry out the attack alone.

Satellite images show how precisely the Russian Saki air base on the occupied Crimean peninsula has been hit.

The bigger the mystery is how the attack was managed. The air base was attacked on Tuesday in the middle of the day.

Based on the pictures, at least eight aircraft were seriously damaged or completely destroyed. The destroyed planes are apparently Su-24 attack planes and Su-30 fighters.

News channel According to a CNN expert it is the biggest loss of the Russian or Soviet Air Force in one day since World War II.

In the clear there seem to have been three daylight explosions.

The explosions have been large and precise. Kraters is the founder of Bellingcat, an investigative journalism site Eliot Higgins estimated to be around 25–30 meters. That would require great explosive power.

Based on the satellite images, all the explosions have hit their targets precisely. The ground shows no signs of a flurry of shots, Higgins notes in the newspaper in The Guardian.

“Either they were using very accurate weapons or they were very lucky,” says Higgins.

Satellite images practically scrap Russia’s claim that it was an accident.

“It’s better to admit that we’re fools and idiots than that Ukraine strikes,” said Major General Pekka Toveri yesterday for HS.

Isku says that Ukraine surprised Russia in a new way. It has not been possible to make an attack with the precisely hitting US Himars rockets, because the base is far too far for their range.

The comrade estimates that the attack was probably made with missiles.

Ukraine has not conceded the blow at all. However, information is leaked from the administration in a way that seems carefully thought out.

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich said the explosions were caused by either Ukrainian-made long-range weapons or Ukrainian guerrillas operating in Crimea.

Head of the Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov again, the newspaper hinted at “partisans”. In an interview with The Washington Post. By partisans, he refers to infiltrators trained by Ukrainian special forces and locals who conduct covert operations behind the front lines.

According to Danilov, the group operates under the command of special forces, but its activities are secret.

“If you ask me if there are partisans, I will answer that there are. They are everywhere. We have prepared in advance, and we have them,” Danilov said in an interview with WP.

For hints must be treated with great caution, as it is impossible to check them. It may be advantageous for Ukraine to imply that it is capable of such a precise strike, but at the same time not specify whether the strike was carried out from afar with missiles or from close range with the help of special forces.

The correct answer might be both. Special forces or local help may have been needed in the preparation of the attack. Some experts considered it possible that the projectiles were fired relatively close from the drones.

In the British one In the Rusi think tank working military aviation expert Justin Bronk analyzed videos posted on social media and saw no evidence of missiles in them.

Based on this, he was “almost certain” that in addition to the missiles, fuel tanks, ammunition depots or other explosives had been detonated at the airport, newspaper The Guardian reported.

“I think the most likely theory is that Ukrainian special forces carried out the attack by infiltrating close enough to the base to direct small aircraft or improvised explosive devices to directly hit aircraft or fuel trucks or depots,” Bronk said.