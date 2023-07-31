Dhe Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is often reminiscent of scenes from the First World War: apparently endless trench warfare with high casualties, grueling artillery fire, little gain in space on either side. At the same time, Russia and Ukraine are also resorting to modern means of warfare, with unmanned aerial vehicles – better known as drones – proving to be particularly useful.

In the past few days, there have been massive Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, especially on the port city of Odessa. But the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia, has recently been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian aircraft.

“The Ukraine war is the first large-scale conflict in which such a large number of drones are used,” says Dominika Kunertova, who studies the military application of new technologies at the Center for Security Studies at ETH Zurich. She is co-leader of a research project on future drone technology and drone warfare funded by NATO’s Science for Peace and Security (SPS) program.

The drone operations in Ukraine differ from previous ones such as in Syria, Libya or Afghanistan, explains Kunertova. In asymmetric conflicts, large drones that can operate in uncontested airspace have proven to be effective. However, they are vulnerable if neither side controls the sky. Neither Kiev nor Moscow have full control over Ukrainian airspace. In the Ukraine war, smaller drones in particular played a militarily important role, says Kunertova.







Three classes of drones

There is no internationally uniform classification of drones. NATO classifies them into three types based on their maximum take-off weight: Class I drones weigh less than 150 kilograms. This includes the subcategories “micro” (less than two kilograms), “mini” (from two to 20 kilograms) and “small” (more than 20 kilograms). Class II drones weigh between 150 and 600 kilograms, Class III variants more than 600.



In Ukraine, it’s primarily class I models, and often those weighing less than ten kilograms, that are proving to be crucial, says Kunertova. Smaller drones offer several advantages: They are easy to use, easy to obtain – and most importantly, cheap. Unlike large drones, they move at low altitudes and are more difficult to intercept, especially in large numbers, says Kunertova.

Small drones make an important contribution to reconnaissance on the battlefield – in the simplest possible way. “Individual soldiers now have a craft in their backpack that they can use to spot enemy positions,” says Kunertova, either to avoid them or to coordinate artillery fire. But they can also be used for offensive operations themselves. Ukraine, for example, uses the R18 drone, which it produces itself, which was specially designed for dropping explosive devices.







Lurking kamikaze drones

Russian and Ukrainian armed forces also rely heavily on converted, freely available drones, which can also be equipped with explosive charges. Both sides make use of DJI Mavic mini drones, which are primarily used for reconnaissance. However, commercial versions are less powerful than military models due to their shorter range or their susceptibility to jammers, says Kunertova.

In addition, both Russia and Ukraine use “loitering ammunition” (lurking ammunition), commonly known as “kamikazed drones”. These are disposable drones equipped with explosive charges that can be launched without specific target coordinates and then circle in the airspace for a while until they spot a worthwhile target and swoop down on it.