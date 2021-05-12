Ukraine A Ukrainian oligarch and a close friend of Putin were charged with treason

A search was carried out on Tuesday at the home of Viktor Medvedchuk, who is sitting in the Ukrainian parliament.

Ukrainian oligarchs and members of parliament Viktor Medvedchuk suspected of treason, Ukrainian media and international news agencies report.

Ukrainian Security Service SBU special forces conducted a search of Medvedchuk’s home on Tuesday. The allegation of treason is suspected of Medvedchuk’s conspiracy in favor of Russia in Crimea.

“Medvedchuk, who has close ties to the leadership of the Russian Federation, took subversive action against the Ukrainian state. The economic sector has also been involved in the revolutionary activities, ”said the chief prosecutor Iryna Venediktova at a press conference on Tuesday.

Tuesday the search and prosecution are the latest turning point in a chain of events that began around Medvedchuk as early as February. Medvedchuk himself called the charge fictitious and claimed the charge was due to the fact that he had exposed the president Volodymyr Zelensky administrative failures.

In February, the Zelensky-led National Security Committee imposed sanctions on Medvedchuk and his partner for terrorist financing. Taras Kozakille as well as their wives. The reason is Medvedchuk’s wife-owned oil refinery in Rostov, Russia, which sells fuel to Russian-backed rebels in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine. Three Kozak-owned television channels were discontinued.

United States added Medvedchuk to its sanctions lists as early as 2014. Justified by the U.S. Sanctions Agency saidthat Medvedchuk is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin a personal friend who served as the former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and Putin as an intermediary. Medvedchuk and Putin became acquainted when Medvedchuk served as Ukraine’s former pro-Russia president in the early 2000s. Leonid Kuchman as Chief of Staff.

According to Reuters, Medvedchuk has said that Putin is the godfather of his daughter.

Medvedchuk represents the People’s Choice Party in Russia in the Ukrainian Parliament.

Tuesday An arrest warrant was also issued for Medvedchuk’s partner Taras Kozak. Kozak is suspected of staying in Russia, said the head of the SBU security service.

Medvedchuk stressed in his own statements that he has no intention of fleeing. According to the SBU, Medvedchuk is in Ukraine.

Ukraine the government also said on Tuesday that the Russian armed forces still have about 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders. Russia began moving more troops and equipment to Crimea and to the Ukrainian-Russian border near the end of winter.

In late April, Russia announced that its armed forces exercise would be over and troops would leave. However, this has not happened. The U.S. Department of Defense said after a deadline announced by Russia last week that soldiers from the Russian armed forces left but they left the equipment in place. US reviews According to him, there are still about 80,000 Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, wars have taken place since spring 2014. According to Ukraine, some 14,000 people have died in the war.

