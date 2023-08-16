Ukraine | A NATO official proposed territorial cessions as a condition for Ukraine’s membership – the Ukrainians were shocked

A NATO spokesman reassured the Ukrainians later on Tuesday evening.

NATO of the Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg undersecretary Stian Jensen told the Norwegian VG’s on Tuesday, that the condition of Ukraine’s NATO membership could be the country’s territorial ceding to Russia.

Jenssen presented his ideas at Arendalsuka, an annual discussion event in Arendal, Norway.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko according to VG, the idea is “completely unacceptable”.

“Ukraine does not negotiate about its territories,” Nikolenko stated in an evening publication on Tuesday in his Facebook update.

Also Secretary of the Security Council of Ukraine It would be Danilov said that he was upset by Jenssen’s statement, says the Ukrainian public radio company Suspilne.

“A strange throw, and it is completely unclear why it was necessary to say that,” Danilov wondered.

Jenssen also said at the debate on Tuesday that Ukraine should decide on what terms it wants to negotiate its NATO membership.

“However, we also have to think about what the security situation in Ukraine will be after the end of the war,” Jenssen continued.

A few countries an hour later, a NATO spokesman commented For Suspilnethat NATO’s attitude towards Ukraine’s integrity has not changed.

“We will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is needed, and we are very committed to achieving a just and lasting peace,” a NATO spokesperson said on Tuesday evening.

The spokesperson also stressed that peace should be concluded on Ukraine’s terms. However, after the conclusion of peace, arrangements would be needed to ensure that war would not happen again.

Ukrainian possible NATO membership was discussed at the Vilnius Summit in July. The member countries of the military alliance announced in their joint statement that Ukraine’s future is in NATO.

Russia’s war of aggression, however, causes bumps in the road, as the NATO countries do not want to end up as a direct party to the war. In the statement, it was stated that Ukraine can be invited “when the member countries are unanimous and the conditions are met”.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi would have hoped for a clear date from the meeting, because Ukraine can join NATO. However, he said that he understands that Ukraine cannot join in the middle of the war.

After the summit in Vilnius, Zelenskyi, according to Suspilne, stated that Ukraine would never give up its territories, even if it was “only a village where one grandfather lives”.