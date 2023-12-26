Ukraine, a large Russian ship bombed on the Black Sea. For Putin it is a heavy blow

The war in Ukraine it doesn't even stop at Christmasafter months of stalemate the army of Kiev makes an important announcement destined to make noise. The military air force announced that he had destroyed the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk in Feodosia, occupied Crimea. This is a large ship that was suspected of transporting drones to be used in Moscow's war against Kiev, was “destroyed” by air force pilots, we read on Telegram. “People say it was carrying Shaheds,” the air force adds, referring to the explosive drones Iranians used regularly by Russia against Ukraine. The army did not say where the attack took place, but Air Force Commander Mykola Olechtchouk posted a video of a fiery explosion at the Russian naval base in Feodosia, on Black Sea in the occupied peninsula of Crimea.

Sergei Aksyonovthe Kremlin-backed Crimean leader, said: “Un enemy attack was carried out in the Feodosia area.” “The port area has been isolated,” he wrote on Telegram. “At the moment the detonation has stopped and the fire was localized. All relevant services are on site. Residents of some houses will be evacuated”. Ukraine often carries out attacks in Crimea, especially against the Russian army. In April 2022 sank the cruiser Moskvathe flagship of the Black Sea Fleet.

