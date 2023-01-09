Ukraine | A Finnish border colonel tries to bring order in the middle of the war: “We have an eye towards the east”

The EU mission led by former border colonel Antti Hartikainen guides Ukrainians to restore “law and order” to the liberated areas.

“Antti Hartikainen From Kiev, hello!” says a familiar voice on the phone.

Hello, how are you?

“It’s not surprising. This has been a bit difficult when there have been air alerts for several hours at night. It’s quite hard when you have to stay awake for several hours at night and you have a working day ahead of you.”

Hartikainen is a former colonel of the Border Guard, who leads the EUAM Ukraine civilian crisis management mission (European Union Advisory Mission to Ukraine) in Ukraine.

The aim of the operation is to help Ukraine in the reform of its civil security authorities.

With the support of EUAM, Ukraine is reforming several civilian security authorities, such as the security service, the police, the border guard service, customs and the prosecutor’s office. Actually everyone else is involved except the armed forces.

Three decades have passed since the collapse of the Soviet Union, but there is still much to do. About three hundred people currently work in the operation, half of whom are local and the rest foreigners.

The EU mission has now had to adapt to radically changed conditions due to the war. It has also received new important tasks.

Antti Hartikainen is a Border Guard officer by background. He has also served as Director General of Finnish Customs.

HS interviewed Hartikaisat last year at the turn of January-February, when he was visiting the local office of the EUAM mission in Mariupol.

At that time, Hartikainen described the atmosphere of the city as calm and said that the tense situation was not visible there in any way.

Three weeks after the interview, Russia invaded Ukraine. The people of the operation led by Hartikainen just managed to get out before the attack.

Now Mariupol is a city completely destroyed by the Russians.

Hartikainen says that he was at home sleeping when he received information about the Russian attack at night.

“Then there is nothing to do but to pile up the things and walk to the office. We started gathering a group for evacuation,” he says.

The staff had originally intended to go to Poland, but the traffic there was at a complete standstill due to traffic jams. “Following the situation, I found that there might even be battles ahead.”

Hartikainen changed plans and decided to take the staff to Moldova, which turned out to be a wise decision.

The team of the operation was in Moldova for a couple of months and then moved to Poland, from where it began to gradually return to Ukraine in the spring. Over the course of the year, some of the personnel also changed, as not everyone wanted to continue in a country at war.

“We do not never stopped supporting the Ukrainians”, Hartikainen emphasizes.

For example, the equipment left in operation Ukraine was handed over to the Ukrainians who needed it at the beginning of the war. The donations included cars, protective equipment, first aid supplies and combat rations.

In March, the mission’s expertise was requested for help at Ukrainian border crossings where there were severe traffic jams.

At first, people fleeing the war were helped. Later, the focus was on getting humanitarian aid to its destination.

The transport of other critical supplies such as fuel and the facilitation of their border crossing also came into the picture.

In the spring, EUAM was tasked with participating in an EU project promoting the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Last year, the EUAM mission helped open a new border crossing between Krasnojilsk and Vicovu de Sus on the Ukrainian-Romanian border. In the photo, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (left) and Antti Hartikainen shake hands.

In April the operation received a new mandate.

“Our task was to act as an advisor in the investigation and prosecution of international crimes, that is, in practice, war crimes,” says Hartikainen.

“We have invested a lot in that, and we are recruiting additional personnel for it.”

There are two lines in the investigation of war crimes: the actual investigation of war crimes and the prosecution of them.

On the prosecution side, the operation’s experts have advised on the selection of charges and which cases should be prioritized.

A problem in the investigation of war crimes is the large number of cases. Not every case can be investigated equally thoroughly. The key is prioritizing, and that’s it trying to help.

Ukrainians have also been instructed in the use of technology used in war crimes investigations.

In Ukraine, it is not a problem that the authorities do not control the criminal investigation. The problem is that investigators and prosecutors are needed in such a large number that they have to be trained more.

“They couldn’t have prepared for something like this. Expanding skills is the big deal here.”

Ukrainian authorities investigated the mass grave in Izjum last fall.

Hartikainen according to the EU mission, a lot has been invested in supporting the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the foreign intelligence service (SZRU).

The effort has been to promote SBU’s and SZRU’s contacts with the corresponding EU actors. Such are, for example, the EU Intelligence Center and the EU Satellite Centre.

Hartikainen does not want to say more about the subject. “It’s a bit of a touchy subject.”

EU and Ukraine are also preparing for post-war security problems. Thus, EUAM advises Ukrainians, for example, on preventing the spread of unauthorized handguns.

“We are preparing for it. The risk of spreading is greater when the war is over.”

Hartikainen estimates that unauthorized weapons however, the Ukrainians have the situation under control.

“At the beginning of the war, weapons were distributed and it was not possible to register them, but the Ukrainians have been active in registration afterwards.”

“ “Law and order must be restored in the liberated areas.”

EUAM strives next to restart its operations in the areas liberated by Ukraine.

“At the moment, we have a very strong eye towards the east,” says Hartikainen.

For example, a more permanent presence is being established in Dnipro. Kharkiv is too close to the front: there you can still come under artillery fire.

There is no safe activity anywhere. In October, a cruise missile hit the EUAM headquarters. Fortunately, it came so early in the morning that the house was almost empty and no one was injured.

The outside of Antti Hartikainen’s office after a cruise missile had hit nearby in October. Explosion-proof films installed on the windows prevented shrapnel from flying in.

“It’s a bit stressful when you don’t know what’s going on around you during an air raid. It’s obviously mainly anti-aircraft, but you don’t know when you’re there in the air defense, what’s the cause of the bang in the end,” says Hartikainen.

According to him, there are “quite proper bomb shelters” at the workplace, but it’s more difficult at home, especially at night. Going to the bomb shelter of the Metrotunnel at night is risky because there is a curfew at night.

“During the curfew, there isn’t much interest in going out for a run.”

He says that he follows the two-wall rule at home, meaning he looks for a shelter behind at least two walls and away from windows. They say a good place is in front of the front door.

EUAM mission headquarters in Kyiv. The operation has three offices in Kyiv.

Hartikainen underlines the importance of being able to support the Ukrainian authorities in the liberated areas.

“Law and order must be restored in the liberated areas. Some people there have cooperated with the Russians out of necessity or of their own volition. It causes friction”, reflects Hartikainen.

“Our task is to support that the treatment of people and the actions of the authorities are appropriate and that the authorities keep the situation under control and no one takes the law into their own hands.”

The key partner is the police, who are overworked due to the war.

The police help in evacuating people, restoring order, maintaining traffic checkpoints, protecting objects and enforcing curfews.

“ “When there are successes, you have to believe in it.”

The EU accepted last summer, Ukraine’s candidacy for membership. Ukrainians have a strong desire to become a member of the EU, which can be seen in the actions of Ukrainians, says Hartikainen.

“Despite the war, they have a strong desire to move forward with these reforms.”

At the end of last year, a strategy for the reform of law enforcement authorities was drawn up in Ukraine on a fast schedule.

A Finn recruited to EUAM played a significant role in the formulation of the strategy Seppo in Swedenwho previously served as deputy chief of the Protection Police in Finland.

There are an exceptionally large number of Finns at EUAM, no less than 20.

What kind the mood in Ukraine is now?

“Ukrainians seem to believe more and more that they will win this war. Yes, they are always able to surprise the Russians,” Hartikainen answers.

“When there are successes, you have to believe in it.”