This is the incredible story of a cat rescued in Ukraine. For two months he had been living in really terrible conditions, in a palace completely destroyed by bombs dropped by the Russians. Rescuers found him still alive, even if deeply tried by an unimaginable trauma. How is the feline now?

The building where the cat had lived for two months is located in Borodjanka, an urban settlement located in northern Ukraine and more precisely in the Kiev oblast and in the Buča district. The Russian bombs had completely destroyed the apartment building, annihilating entire apartments.

The cat, left alone in one of these bombed-out houses, meowed desperately on the seventh floor, hoping that someone would notice him. A passer-by, after seeing him in the rubble, immediately called the “Patrols of the Kiev Zoo”, volunteers who rescue dogs, cats and others pets in the rubble.

Patrol no. 7, led by Eugene Kibetsfirst acted with a drone, to understand the situation, then calling the firefighters who intervened with an escalator to reach the seventh floor where the cat had found refuge in the rubble.

It seems that the cat is 10 years old. He has been living there for two months, abandoned by his family after the bombing by the Russians. Or perhaps he was orphaned following the death of his best human friends: not much is known about his history yet.

Now the cat is finally in good hands. Nobody knows how he managed to survive for two months in those conditions. His health seems excellent: the cat was immediately examined by the veterinarians, who found him only a little, understandably, hungry.

Who knows if his family is looking for him or if anyone can recognize him from the photos spread.