The touching letter written by a 9-year-old boy who lost his mother in the war and who understood that he will never be able to hug her again

The moving one has gone viral on the web letter of an child of only 9 years for his mother who died during the war in Ukraine.

These 9 years have been the best of my life. I am very grateful to you for my childhood. You are the best mother in the world, I will never forget you. I hope you are happy in heaven, I hope you go to heaven. We will see you in heaven. I’ll try to be a good boy to come to heaven to you.

Is called Anatoly and he is a child who is only 9 years old. His mom, a woman named Galyna, was fleeing from a suburb near Kiev, but the Russian fire he intercepted her and there was nothing for her to do.

The 9-year-old boy was saved

Fortunately, or rather miraculously, her baby is saved and was brought to safety. He witnessed a brutal scene, he saw his loving mom being taken away by her affection for her and he knows she won’t be able to never hug her again.

And that’s why he felt he had to write her a letter. Maybe alone or maybe helped by someone, but she has moved the whole world of the web.

His words were published by the Ukrainian presenter Katya Osadchaya. He wanted to make the letter public on his official social profile through a photo and accompanied her with these words:

I suffer so much… guys, you don’t deserve this horror. There is no strength to survive a child’s pain.

They are the ones who are losing the most because of the war that has broken out between Russia and Ukraine, i children.

How to forget the sweet little face of the little one Sashafled with his grandmother in search of safety.

Their boat was attacked by enemy fire and, initially, only the body of the grandmother.

The family desperately searched for little Sasha for a long time and hoped that someone would rescue him and take him to another country, along with the other Ukrainian refugees. Unfortunately, in the end, the sad reality arrived. His little body was found lifeless.