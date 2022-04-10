“I think these 9 years have been the best of my life. I am very grateful to you for my childhood. You are the best mother in the world and I will never forget you. I hope you are happy in heaven and I hope you go to heaven. We will see you in heaven. I’ll try to be a good boy to come to you in heaven. ‘ It is the dramatic letter written by Anatoly for his dead mother. The woman was fleeing from Hostomel, a suburb of Kiev, but the Russians hit her car. She died instantly, save for little Anatoly.

Ukrainian TV presenter Katya Osadchaya reported the letter on social media. On her wall only a photo with the text of the letter and two lines to accompany the image: «I suffer so much… Guys, you didn’t deserve this horror. There is no strength to survive a child’s pain. “

Hostomel is one of the centers that symbolize the horror of this war. In the suburb of the capital about 400 residents are missing.