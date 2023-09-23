The toll of the air raid conducted by the Ukrainians against the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea is nine dead and 16 wounded, including two generals. This was made known by the head of Kiev’s military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, who told Voice of America: “Among the wounded is the commander of the group, General Alexander Romanchuk, who is in very serious condition, and the Chief of the General Staff, General Oleg Tsekov, who is not conscious”.

Read also

Shortly after the missile attack, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that a soldier was missing. Budanov, however, did not confirm the news of the alleged death of the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov.

Meanwhile, Moscow has announced that Western-made weapons were destroyed in a raid on Kherson. This was claimed by the Moscow Ministry of Defense in a note: Russian artillery units continue to carry out their combat mission as part of the special military operation, attacking the artillery positions of the Ukrainian armed forces, destroying the defenses, eliminating enemy command points and firepower. Msta-B crews of the Dnepr battle group destroyed Western-made weapons and equipment of the Ukrainian army with counter-battery fire in the Kherson area.”

The Defense Ministry added that “Russian forces used high-precision munitions to cause as much damage as possible to the enemy’s armored vehicles and troops.”