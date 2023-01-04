The number of soldiers killed in the Ukrainian attack against the Russian training center of Makiivka, in the Donetsk region, rises to 89. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry, according to which it was the use of cell phones by the center’s operations personnel that enabled the enemy to locate his target and cause the massacre of soldiers. The deputy commander of the regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Bachurin, was also among the victims, the ministry said in a statement.

Read also

“It is already evident at present that the main cause of the event was the activation and large-scale use, contrary to the prohibition, of personal telephones by the military. This factor allowed the enemy to take a stand and determine the coordinates of the location to launch a missile attack. Currently, the necessary measures have been taken to exclude such tragic incidents in the future, “said First Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces Sergey Sevryukov.

The attack on the vocational school, which houses Russian conscripts, took place shortly after midnight on 1 January. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that 63 servicemen were killed in Makiivka when Ukraine fired six rockets with the US-made Himars missile system at a building where Russian soldiers were present. Moscow’s Defense Ministry has updated the death toll after more bodies were found under the rubble.

The Ukrainian military had said up to about 400 Russian soldiers had been killed and another 300 wounded, and then said the exact number was “being clarified”. In any case, the one that took place on New Year’s Eve would represent one of the biggest losses for Moscow’s forces.

The ministry’s reaction came amid growing anger from some Russian commentators, who speak increasingly openly of what they see as a half-hearted campaign in Ukraine. Moreover, yesterday, in “a rare manifestation of mourning and anger”, hundreds of people expressed their pain in the Russian region of Samara, where most of the soldiers come from.