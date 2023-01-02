At least 63 Russian servicemen were killed in un attack by Ukrainian troops in the town of Makiivkain eastern Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

Without taking responsibility for the attack, the Ukrainian military reported that the death toll of the Russians in Makiivka, a town occupied by Moscow in the eastern Donetsk region, was much higher.

The Russian army – which rarely divulges its casualties – has never reported so many losses in a single attack.

According to the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, who did not specify any date, “four incendiary missiles” hit “a temporary deployment center” of the Russian army in Makiivka.

The Russian ministry specified that it was an attack with HIMARS rocket launchers, a type of weapon delivered by the United States to Ukraine and stated that its forces shot down two of the six missiles.

“All assistance and support is being given to the families and loved ones of the dead servicemen,” the official added.

On Sunday, Russian and Ukrainian media reported an attack in Makiivka, claiming that the offensive occurred on Saturday night, during the New Year, hitting a building where there were reservists mobilized in Ukraine.

The attack occurred due to “the use by the military who had just arrived of their mobile phones”, which allowed the Ukrainian army to geolocate them, an anonymous source from the Donetsk separatist authorities told the news agency on Monday. public press TASS.

