“Fifth meeting with representatives of foreign diplomatic missions regarding the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Peace Formula. We already have 58 countries with us (at the previous meeting there were representatives of 43 countries).” So on Telegram the head of the president’s office, Andriy Yermak, after the meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in recent days.

Yermak assured that “we are working” and that he will reveal “the details” later. He announced, reports Ukrinform, preparations for an upcoming meeting at the level of advisers to heads of state dedicated to the Peace Formula announced last November.