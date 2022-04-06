About 5,000 dead in Mariupol since the start of the war, over 200 children killed. And Russia would burn the corpses to hide evidence of atrocities comparable to the Bucha massacre. “According to preliminary estimates alone, 5,000 people died in Mariupol in the month of occupation, including about 210 children,” said the mayor of the city of southeastern Ukraine Vadym Boychenko, in video link with a round table on “Political consequences and lawyers of the crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine “, as reported on its Telegram channel by the Municipality of Mariupol.

The mayor spoke of “deliberate destruction of the civilian population”, citing as examples the fact that “the Russian terrorist forces dropped several heavy bombs on a children’s hospital and destroyed one of the buildings of the first city hospital. Nearly fifty people were burned alive. The theater of dramatic art was bombed, where at that moment more than nine hundred people were hiding from the bombing “. As for material damage, according to the administration, “more than 90% of the city’s infrastructure was destroyed. And of these, at least 40% were irrecoverable”.

In Mariupol, “our secret services tell us that Russia is trying to hide its crimes and that is why it is using mobile cremation ovens to burn the corpses of our women and children. The same cremation ovens are also using them for its own army” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Sky TG24. “They brought them from Crimea and he is also using them to burn his own soldiers so they don’t see them in Russia, imagine if they see thousands of corpses returning to their homeland. Putin is using crematoria to hide all his actions. as a delinquent. He understood that the world was shocked by what happened to Bucha and saw how the whole world is ready to unite against these bestial actions and is ready to hide any trace using the crematoria, “he added.

“The situation around Kiev is less severe but it is no less difficult for this. There are many mined territories. Unfortunately Ukraine has become the territory with the most mines there is. We will now do everything to eliminate them. The humanitarian catastrophe exists. , in many cities it is very difficult to reach some places, as the government we do everything and the people who are trapped have received medical or food help, “he said again.