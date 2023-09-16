The United States supplied to Ukraine an industrial model of a 3D printer to produce spare parts for armaments and trucks. This was announced by US Undersecretary of Defense Bill LaPlante, quoted by CNN.

The printer is the size of a truck and, according to LaPlante, represents a breakthrough in the speed with which the Ukrainian army can repair military transport vehicles and weapons. Ukrainian technicians completed the necessary training for the use of the 3D printer last week, which also involves American experts connected remotely in a sort of “tele-maintenance”.