Ukraine: 21 civilians killed in attacks in Donetsk

On Tuesday, 21 civilians were killed in attacks by Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine. That says regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on Twitter† According to the governor, this is the highest number of civilian casualties in the region in one day since the rocket attack on Kramatorsk train station, which killed more than 50 people on April 8.

The deadliest attack took place on Tuesday at a coking plant in the city of Avdiivka. Ten people are said to have died. According to Kyrylenko, the victims were factory workers waiting for the bus home after their shift. This attack and the figures quoted have not been verified by NRC.

For several weeks, Russian troops have been focusing on the Donbas, a region in the east of the country. Heavy fighting is taking place in Donetsk, for example, which separatists regard as an independent people’s republic.