Twenty countries announced on Monday that they will donate more military aid to Ukraine in a virtual meeting organized by the United States, attended by Defense officials from almost fifty nations.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Without going into many details, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, pointed out in a press conference after the meeting that “many countries” have reported that they will deliver to kyiv artillery ammunition, coastal defense systems, tanks and armored vehicles of all kinds.

“Other countries have made new commitments to train Ukrainian forces and support their military systems,” Austin said.

The defense secretary gave special thanks to Denmark for providing Ukraine with a harpoon launcher and missiles to defend its coast and to the Czech Republic for its “substantial support” including helicopters, armored cars and rockets.

“Today several countries announced donations of critically needed artillery systems and ammunition, including Italy, Greece, Norway and Poland.”Austin pointed out.

A total of 47 nations, including Colombia and Spain, participated

at this second meeting of the “Ukrainian Defense Contact Group”, which was opened by the US Secretary of Defense at the end of last month

at his country’s base in Ramstein (Germany).

Ukrainian officials such as the Minister of Defense, Oleksii Réznikov, joined this second appointment electronically; the deputy commander in chief of the Armed Forces, Yevhen Moisiuk, and a representative of military intelligence.

During the meeting, participants discussed the situation on the ground and Ukraine’s aid needsas well as how to maintain the country’s self-defense capabilities.

Regarding these needs, Austin explained that there have been no major differences compared to the last meeting of the contact group.

A Ukrainian special forces soldier stands before a destroyed bridge north of Kharkiv, one of the country’s largest cities. Photo: DIMITAR DILKOFF. AFP

“They’re more or less the same, just like the last time we talked they need long-range fire; armored vehicles, such as tanks and personnel carriers, and drone capabilities“, said the head of the Pentagon, who assured that it is a war where artillery is an essential component.

In light of Ukraine’s material donations and requests, Austin was “pleased” after today’s meeting, seeing that allies’ efforts to help kyiv are intensifying.

The Secretary of Defense was accompanied at the press conference by the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, who revealed that his country has resumed military contacts with Moscow to avoid an escalation of tension with the powers.

As part of these efforts, “we have reopened communications at the military level and I have called my Russian counterpart,” said Milley, who did not want to offer details about the content of the conversation.

The chief of the American General Staff considered that It is a “significant” step that is “worthwhile” to avoid an increase in tension with Moscowwhile the United States remains “committed” in its support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers at the Brovary security point, east of kyiv. (File Image). Photo: EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The general gave some figures on that support and recalled that last fall, before the start of the invasion of Ukraine, his country had 78,000 soldiers under the United States Armed Forces European Command (EUCOM).

That number has increased 30% in recent months to 102,000 US troops deployed in various countries in Europe.

At the moment “at sea we have 15,000 sailors in the Mediterranean, the Baltic… on board 24 surface combat ships and 4 submarines”specified the general, who stated that in the fall his country had only six surface vessels in that area.

Regarding the air force, the United States currently has 12 fighter-bomber squadrons and two combat aviation brigades in Europe, while its infantry has six brigade combat teams, two divisions and two corps, he listed. Milley.

In response to a question from a journalist about what is the limit to this aid and what moment will define the end of the war, Austin pointed out that for the moment the Pentagon’s effort consists of doing everything possible to strengthen Ukraine in the field of battle and at the negotiating table against Russia.

“The end will be defined by the Ukrainians, not us, so we will let President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and his leadership talk about how this evolves.”remarked the Secretary of Defense.

The next meeting of the contact group will take place in Brussels on June 15 on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers’ meeting.

