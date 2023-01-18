Ukraine | 14 died in the helicopter crash – among them the interior minister, leading officials and a child

Interior Minister Monastyrskyi is the highest-ranking official to die during the war of aggression against Russia.

Ukrainian Minister of the Interior Denys Monastyrskyi and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry of the Interior died after a helicopter crashed in Brovary near the country’s capital, Kyiv, on Wednesday morning, the news agencies Reuters and AFP, as well as the Ukrainian newspaper The Kyiv Independent.

According to the authorities, at least 14 people died when the helicopter crashed. Among them were, in addition to Monastyrskyi, the Deputy Minister of the Interior Yevhen Jenin and Secretary of the Home Office Yuri Lubkovych. One child also died in the crash.

Data on the number of dead varied throughout the day. Earlier, the authorities said that three children had died in Turma.

Rescue operations at the accident site ended on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., the Ukrainian emergency service reported on its Telegram channel. It confirmed that a total of 14 people have been found dead. One child is among the dead. In addition to the dead, 25 were injured in the accident, among them 11 children.

Britain’s of the public broadcasting company the BBC according to Monastyrskyi was in the helicopter with eight people. Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko according to the report, the helicopter was on its way to the “focal point” of the battles on the front line. According to the Ukrainian authorities, there were six representatives of the Ministry of Interior and three crew members in the helicopter.

“As a result of the accident in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has died. They were in a helicopter of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine,” the head of the National Police Igor Klymenko said according to Reuters.

Monastyrskyi, 42, was appointed Ukraine’s interior minister in 2021. He is the highest-ranking official to die during the war of aggression against Russia. The Washington PostAccording to Monastyrskyi, it was he who called the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the early morning of February 24 and said that the war had begun.



A helicopter the drop site is close to residential buildings and a daycare center. There were children and staff at the daycare at the time of the accident. The daycare building was badly damaged in the fall, the BBC reports.

After the crash, a fire broke out near the kindergarten, and children and staff were evacuated from the building.

I crash the reason was not immediately known. Russia did not immediately comment on the matter. Spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Juri Ihnat said on TV, according to The Kyiv Independent, that it is still too early to determine what caused the helicopter to crash. According to him, the helicopter was a French-made AS332 Super Puma.

Videos of the crash shared on social media show a burning building and people screaming. At the time of the helicopter landing, the weather was dark and foggy.

Brovary is located about 20 kilometers northeast of Kyiv. About 100,000 people lived in the city before the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyi described what happened in his statement as a “horrible tragedy”, reports the American channel CNN. He says he ordered the security authorities to find out “all the circumstances” that led to the crash of the helicopter.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Šmyhalin according to Monastyrskyi and two other high-ranking officials of the Ministry of the Interior, the death is a “great loss”. He said that he had instructed the authorities to immediately establish an investigation team to find out the reason for the helicopter crash.

“A great loss for the government and the entire state. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” ​​Šmyhal said on Telegram.

Minister of the Interior of Finland Krista Mikkonen (vihr) expressed its condolences on Twitter due to the incident. He said that he last met Monastyrsky a week ago in Kyiv.

“My colleague’s death touches me deeply,” Mikkonen wrote.

Ukrainian chief of the police force Ihor Klymenko has been appointed Acting Minister of the Interior, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday afternoon, according to Reuters. Officially, Klymenko is appointed Deputy Minister of the Interior, but in practice he does the work of the Minister of the Interior.