In the last 24, 1,030 Russian soldiers have been killed according to the Kiev bulletin. This is the highest number in one day since the start of the war, notes the Guardian. On the same day today, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 6,500 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in January. Neither Russia nor Ukraine release the numbers of their losses. The latest Ukrainian bulletin reports a total of 133,190 Russians killed since the start of Russia’s invasion, a figure that cannot be independently verified but is in line with Western estimates.