Russia has lost 550 men in the last day, bringing up a 100,950 losses among the Russian ranks since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, last February 24. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified.

