THE Ukrainian intelligence services know the whereabouts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and “often monitor them in real time”. “Despite all efforts to hide this information” and the use of “various technologies, including lookalikes”, it is something “that cannot be hidden,” he says Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusovin an interview with the Interviewed by the Kyiv Post

“Of course, we know where they are,” Yusov says, stressing that there is no intention to assassinate Putin or Prigozhin. “All war criminals must be punished – he explains -, as a civilized state Ukraine is interested in that the punishment takes place within the framework of international law and before an international tribunal“.

“The Hague is waiting to have Putin alive behind bars in court. In this context, the number one priority for Ukraine and military intelligence is to get Putin to The Hague for it to be tried in court,” he explained.

The behavior of Yevgeny Prigozhin, his attacks on Russian military leaders, are all functional to position himself at the top of post-Putin Russiacertainly not to replace Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to Yusov’s analysis.

“For Prigozhin it is not enough to become Russian defense minister” because it would be like becoming “captain of a ship that has already sunk”, Yusov explains to the Kyiv Post. “What interests Prigozhinthe people who cooperate with him and some of the inhabitants of the Kremlin towers it is the political future in post-Putin Russia. To be at the top, to survive both politically and literally in post-Putin Russia, maintaining opportunity and wealth is what these people are interested in,” Yusov notes.

In a post-Putin Russiahe reflects in response to a question from the Kyiv Post on the possibility of a future civil war in Russia, in the light of the incursions of the Russian Volunteer Corps into the Belgorod region of Russia, there is risk of a war of all against all among the private militias of the big companies.

“As for the civil war, Russia is a complex country with many contradictions, inter-regional, inter-ethnic, social and political. There are many indigenous peoples, whose rights are being ignored, and regional elites who would like another status for their people. But the main threat – argues Yusov – comes from Putin’s regime, from those who surround and serve him. Today the creation of private military companies, on the Wagner model, is nothing more than the preparation of a war against everyone on Russian territory. When each Gazprom and Gazprombank will have its own small military company to protect its assets, squeeze something out of others, or evacuate its boss. It is a source of military threat.”

“If the Russian people will rise up to defend their rights and support actions such as the recent events in Belgorod, in this case will become a source of stability and order for Russia“, says Yusov. In his opinion, “support for protest actions is possible and is growing. We see a geographic spread of these events, both qualitatively and quantitatively.”

In the Belgorod regionhe says, “the spontaneous evacuation of the population that took place, they were not people fleeing the rebels. They fled from Russian aviation and artillery which started shelling civilian houses, inhabited by residents of the Belgorod region, this proves the true attitude of the Putin regime towards the people”.