Russia is reportedly preparing to order the mobilization of another 500,000 conscripts in January after the 300,000 called to enlist last October. This was announced by Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, quoted by the Guardian.

According to the officer, the new conscripts would serve to launch new attacks that Russia intends to launch in the spring and summer in eastern and southern Ukraine. A signal, according to Kiev, that the Russians have no intention of stopping the war.

Moscow, for its part, has so far always denied preparing a new wave of mobilisation. Vladimir Putin said in December that “there is no point in talking about it” and considering calling up more reservists since only half of those mobilized in October are actually fighting.