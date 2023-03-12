The invading Russian forces “continue to suffer extremely heavy losses”. The British intelligence bulletin writes it, underlining how the fallen are mainly members of ethnic minorities from remote eastern regions, while the children of the elite are not sent to fight. And the wealthier cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg are little affected by it.

During Putin’s address to the nation on February 21, there were two lines of senior officials listening to him, “but none of these are known to have children in the army,” it said. “In many eastern regions, the dead are growing … at a level 30-40% higher than in Moscow. In many places the most affected are from ethnic minorities: in Astrakhan, 75% of the dead are Tajik or Tatar minorities “, writes the bulletin, according to which while the Russian Defense Ministry seeks to address the shortage of men at the front, not involving “the wealthiest and most influential members of Russian society remains a main consideration”.

Yesterday alone 1,090 Russian soldiers would have been killed, bringing the total number of dead since the beginning of the invasion to 159,090. This was stated by the daily bulletin of the general staff of Kiev, adding that yesterday 8 tanks, 7 armored vehicles and 4 artillery systems of the Russian army were destroyed.