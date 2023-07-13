The Russian forces carried out several car bomb attacks using old armored vehicles, especially around the city of Marinka, Donetsk province. He claims it British intelligencein the daily report on the situation on the ground released by the London Ministry of Defence.

“There were several reports in June of Russian forces using armored vehicles filled with tons of explosives as car bombs. military personnel probably jump out of the vehicle after setting its direction“, it reads. “Most of the cases of car bomb attacks occurred in the vicinity of Marinka, near Donetsk” and “are started shortly after Chechen units reached the area, so there is a real possibility that Chechen forces are pioneering this practice“.

“There are reports of the use of similar car bombs by Chechens fighting in Ukraine in January 2023”, explains the same source, according to which however “most of the Russian car bombs almost certainly went off before reaching their target due to a combination of factors, from anti-tank mines to direct fire”. “Nevertheless, these car bombs cause extremely powerful explosions, which probably have a psychological effect on the defense forces,” concludes the report.