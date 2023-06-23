“Since summer 2022, the Russian Navy has invested in major security improvements at the Black Sea Fleet’s main base in Sevastopol. In recent weeks, these defenses have most likely also been increased with more trained marine mammals.” He writes it on Twitter British intelligencereferring to “images showing nearly doubling of floating mammal pens in harbor most likely containing bottlenose dolphins.”

“In the Arctic waters – continues the Ministry of Defense in London – the navy also uses Beluga whales and seals. Russia has trained animals for a variety of missions, but those housed in the port of Sevastopol are most likely intended to counter enemy divers“.