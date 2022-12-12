Russia arguably maintains the same goals it has always had in its war in Ukraine, but lacks the means to achieve them. This is the assessment of British intelligence, in its daily report on the situation in Ukraine.

“Last December 8 – reads the text disclosed by the Ministry of Defense in London – the presidential spokesman Dimitry Peskov rearticulated the main objectives of the ‘special military operation’, defining one of the main ones the ‘protection’ of the residents of Donbass and of southeastern Ukraine, and explaining that much work remained to be done regarding the ‘liberation’ of those territories”.

“His statements – he continues – suggest that Russia’s current minimum political goals in this war remain unchanged. Russia probably continues to aim to extend control over all of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts. The Russian military probably aims yet to prioritize the advance deep into Donetsk Oblast.However, Russia’s strategy is currently unlikely to achieve its goals: it is highly unlikely that the Russian military will currently be able to generate an effective strike force able to recapture these areas. The Russian Ground Forces are unlikely to make operationally significant progress in the coming months.”