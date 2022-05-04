“As Russian operations falter, non-military targets including schools, hospitals, residential properties and transportation hubs continue to be hit, indicating Russia’s willingness to target civilian infrastructure in an attempt to undermine Ukrainian resolve.” This is what theBritish intelligence in the usual update on the situation of the war in Ukraine.

“The continued targeting of key cities such as Odessa, Kherson and Mariupol underscores the Russians’ desire to fully control access to the Black Sea, which would allow them to control Ukraine’s maritime communication lines, negatively impacting their economy. “, continues British intelligence, according to which,” despite Russian ground operations are focusing on eastern Ukraine, missile raids continue across the country, while Russia tries to hinder supplies for Ukraine ” .