There Russia goes back to the times of the USSR with military training in schools. British intelligence writes it in its daily bulletin. According to the details provided by the Russian Ministry of Education on compulsory military training in secondary schools starting next September 1, boys will have to learn the use of AK assault rifles and hand grenades, do drills and salute. In addition, a “basic military training” program for university students has been announced since last December. “These initiatives – concludes the British bulletin – highlight the increasingly militarized atmosphere in wartime Russia, as well as a (probably deliberate) evocation of the Soviet Union: such training was compulsory in schools until 1993”.