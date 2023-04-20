NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in Kiev: the news, accompanied by images, circulated on Ukrainian social networks. “The NATO secretary general was seen by a reporter from the Kyiv Independent on the morning of April 20 paying tribute to fallen soldiers in central Kiev,” read the Twitter account of the Ukrainian newspaper, which also publishes Stoltenberg’s images.

If Ukraine were to join NATO, this would represent a ”serious threat to Russia’s security”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press conference, emphasizing that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO NATO is one of the targets of what Moscow defines as the special military operation underway since 24 February. “Of course, it would pose a serious and significant danger to our country, to our country’s security,” Peskov said.

Denmark and Holland will deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This was announced by the Danish news agency Ritzau. Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen spoke of a ”very significant contribution”, cited by the Danish television station DR. Copenhagen Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen specified that the tanks in question could arrive in Ukraine in early 2024.

Land Russian forces stationed near the Dnipro River likely suffered significant casualties. This is what British intelligence concludes – in its latest report on the situation on the ground disclosed by the Ministry of Defense in London – on the basis of a Kremlin press release which, referring to the new ‘Dnipro Group of Forces’ reveals that new troops have been deployed in the region.

“On April 18 – the intelligence report reads – the Kremlin issued a press release on President Putin’s visit to Russian-occupied southern Ukraine. Using the Russian spelling of the river’s name, the release described the president’s visit to the “Dnipr Group of Forces””.

“It is – continues the report – one of the first references to the existence of a Dnipr Group of Forces. In fact, Russia uses the term “group of forces” specifically, indicating a large operational formation organized by tasks. At the beginning of the invasion, Russian forces were organized into groups of forces each named after their military districts of origin in Russia, for example, the Western and Central groups of forces”.

“The existence of an apparently new group – he concludes – suggests that the original organization of forces has evolved, probably due to heavy losses. The mission of the new group should be that of defending the southern sector of the occupied area, and in particularly the southwestern flank, currently marked by the Dnipro River,” the report concludes.