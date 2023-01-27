British intelligence doubts the veracity of reports released by Russia about alleged advances by the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk areas of Ukraine. “Over the past six days – he writes in his latest report, released by the London Defense Ministry – Russian online commentators have argued that Moscow’s forces have made significant progress, breaking through Ukrainian defenses in two areas: in Zaporizhzhia oblast, near Orikiv and 100 km to the east, in Donetsk Oblast, near Vuhledar”.

“Russian units – he continues – have probably conducted probing attacks locally near Orikiv and Vuhledar, but it is highly unlikely that Russia has actually made any substantial progress. There is a realistic possibility – he concludes – that Russian military sources are deliberately spreading disinformation in an attempt to make it appear that the Russian operation is retaining its momentum”.