“At the beginning of its invasion, Russia publicized its ability to conduct surgical attacks and limit collateral damage, claiming that Ukrainian cities would be safe from bombing. Russia’s supply of precision ammunition has likely been exhausted because the war continues longer than the Kremlin expected. This forced Russia to use aging ammunition, less reliable and accurate and more easily intercepted. “This is the content of the intelligence report that updates the assessment of the situation on the ground in Ukraine on a daily basis. of London. “The invasion of Ukraine – the BBC continues citing the report – revealed shortcomings in Russia’s ability to carry out precision attacks on a large scale. Russia has subjected Ukraine to indiscriminate bombing with little or no consideration for civilian casualties. “

KIEV: “25,650 RUSSIANS DEAD FROM THE BEGINNING OF THE ATTACK” – 25,650 Russian soldiers have died since the start of the Moscow attack on Ukraine, according to the daily bulletin on losses in the ranks of the enemy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff just released on social networks, which reports figures that cannot be verified in a way independent.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, the Russian tanks destroyed since the beginning of the war were 1,145, 2,764 armored vehicles, 513 artillery systems and 185 multiple rocket launchers. According to the bulletin, the Russian army has also lost 12 ships, 199 planes, 158 helicopters, 1,970 vehicles and 377 drones.