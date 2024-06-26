twenty’



Ukraine’s first opportunity appears!! Yaremchuk tries a dangerous shot from outside the area. The ball goes straight towards the Belgian goal, but Casteels manages to stop it in two halves

Belgium feels comfortable and retreats into three quarters of the field, forming a compact block. From there, wait for a Ukraine whose ball circulation is notably slow.

Rebrov’s team retains possession of the ball, although they have not yet had a clear scoring chance. The team continues to look for Yaremchuk, its main reference in attack, to create danger in the Belgian defense.

Ukraine is stringing passes together with precision right now. A long ball looks for Mykolenko on the left wing, who with his presence is providing more possession to the team.

Close delivery from De Bruyne from the corner!! The ball goes to Trubin’s far post, but Zabarnyi appears to anticipate and deflect the ball.

Belgium presents all its cards to threaten. With De Bruyne managing the game inside and Trossard overflowing on the right, the Belgians look for a way to find Lukaku in the area.

FACT: Ukraine is seeking to reach the round of 16 of a major tournament for the third time, after the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2020. Their four third-round group stage matches have ended 1-0: they won the first in 2006 against Tunisia , but they have lost the other three (against England in Euro 2012, Poland in Euro 2016 and Austria in Euro 2020).

What a quality technical gesture from De Bruyne! With a subtle touch, he disposes of a Ukrainian player, raising a cheer from the crowd.

Lukaku’s first!! He receives a pass between the lines from De Bruyne and enters the area. He tries to beat Trubin with a left-footed shot, but the Ukrainian goalkeeper responds with a great save.

Trossard has to delay for Onana to look for spaces. The Arsenal player, new to the Belgian eleven, tries to generate advantages on the right.

First approach of Ukraine. Mykolenko advances down the left and sends a low cross into the Belgian area. The throw goes straight into the hands of Casteels, who catches the ball without difficulty.

As expected, Belgium starts the game with dominance of possession. They play the ball calmly between their players, moving the ball from one side to the other and seeking to open spaces in the Ukrainian defense.





The match starts in Stuttgart!!





The players are already stepping on the grass of the Stuttgart Arena. The game is about to start!





Everything ready for the match between Ukraine and Belgium to begin. The English referee Anthony Taylor will be in charge of dispensing justice in this afternoon’s clash, while his compatriot Stuart Attwell will assist him in the VAR.





5. Belgium has won six of its last seven Euro Cup group stage games, only failing against Slovakia on Matchday 1 this year (0-1). In fact, between World Cups and Euro Cups, the ‘Red Devils’ have won 14 of their last 18 group stage games (D1 L3), and only in the 2022 World Cup did they not reach the knockout rounds among their last six major tournaments .





4. Ukraine maintained its Euro Cup record of not scoring (8 games) or scoring exactly two goals (5 games) in its 2-1 victory over Slovakia on Matchday 2. In fact, its four victories in the competition have was 2-1.





3. Belgium has not lost its final group game in any of its last six appearances at a major tournament (W5 D1), since a 2-0 host loss to Turkey at Euro 2000.





2. Ukraine has only lost one of its last 11 games when facing a team for the first time (W5 D5), losing 1-0 to Malta in June 2017.





1. Belgium is unbeaten in its last 22 games, facing a team for the first time (W13 D9), since losing 1-0 in a friendly against Egypt in March 1999.





Some data about both teams ahead of the match.





The Belgians fell in their debut against the Slovaks, but recovered in the narrow victory against Romania. In turn, the Ukrainians lost 3-0 against the Romanians and won their duel against Francesco Calzona’s team, a balance that leaves them in fourth place in the group.





Third day for a Group E that is totally balanced between Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine. Anything can happen once the four teams are tied with three points after each adding a victory and a loss in their first two games.





On the Belgium bench: Thomas Kaminski and Matz Sels as substitute goalkeepers, Zeno Debast, Yannick Carrasco, Aster Vranckx, Charles De Ketelaere, Orel Mangala, Johan Bakayoko, Loïs Openda, Arthur Vermeeren and Maxim De Cuyper.





On the Ukraine bench: Heorhii Bushchan and Andrii Lunin as substitute goalkeepers, Yukhym Konoplia, Maksym Talovierov, Serhii Sydorchuk, Taras Stepanenko, Andrii Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Valerii Bondar, Vladyslav Vanat and Bohdan Mykhailichenko.





Trossard replaces the suspended Lukebakio! The Arsenal player is the only variant of Domenico Tedesco for this last and decisive match against Ukraine. This means that Theate remains in the starting lineup on the left wing and Tielemans in the double pivot alongside Onana.





Ownership for Yaremchuk in Ukraine! Award for the Valencia striker after scoring the goal in the 1-2 victory against Slovakia on the last day, which leaves Yarmolenko on the bench. Also left out of the Ukrainian starting eleven are Zinchenko and Mudryk, as well as Lunin, who gives up the goal for the second game in a row to Trubin.





For its part, Belgium will start with (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels – Timothy Castagne, Wout Faes, Jan Vertonghen, Arthur Theate – Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana – Jérémy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard – Romelu Lukaku .





Ukraine comes out with the following eleven players (5-3-2): Anatolii Trubin – Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Svatok, Mykola Matviienko, Vitalii Mykolenko – Mykola Shaparenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Heorhii Sudakov – Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk.





We now have the lineups for both teams!





Good afternoon everyone! Welcome to the match between the Ukrainian and Belgian teams, which meet at the Stuttgart Arena for the third day of Group E of Euro 2024. Let’s start with the preview!