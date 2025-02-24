Uketsu, from anonymity on YouTube to become a reference of literary terror

No one knows who it is UKETSU. Or rather, nobody has seen it without his white mask and his black suit. It could be anyone. The only thing that is certain is that He is a man. But if the mask was removed and went out, no one would know how to indentify it except his family. That is part of his grace.

His voice, electronically distorted and with a squeaky tone that does not fit his image, is part of the mystery. His laugh is almost comical, but his work has nothing funny. Terror in its purest formpresented in a way that hooks even those who would never open a book.

His success is no accident. On YouTube, where he accumulates 1.7 million subscribers and more than 190 million visits, he had already conquered a hungry audience of disturbing stories. His first big blow was The Strange Housea video about a house with a room that looks like a prison. He liked that he ended up becoming a film and raised more than 5 billion yen – 32 million dollars to change – at the Japanese box office. Then came the next logical step: the novels.

The author without a face that hooks the most innovative terror

Strange Picturesits first work, it has been sold at 1.5 million copies and now jump to the international market with editions in 30 countries, including Spain. His style combines text, images and diagrams, inviting readers to unravel a terrifying puzzle little by little. This mixture has been perfect for young people, accustomed to sleeves, video games and social networks rather than traditional books.

To the magazine Flaunt confessed that its creative process starts drawing disturbing images. Then he asks: “What story would this scene make even more interesting?” Thus begins to build the story. Not to get lost in their own ideas, Work in stagesas if you were making a sketch: first define the general structure, then create drafts and finally polish every detail. This method helps you shape your stories without losing your coherence or mystery that characterizes them.

Despite all the questions that surround it, Uketsu does not hide completely. In fact, Take advantage of your image To sell more books. “My stories are really scary,” he says with his peculiar tone, without seemingly too affected by the impact it generates. His inspiration is clear: Ranpo Edagawathe great Japanese master of mystery. And his goal is also: “I want to make my works accessible, even for the people they don’t like to read.”

And he is doing it. He already has another book in progress and even a song on the way, according to Takuji Watanabe, deputy director of Futabasha Publishers, the publishing house that publishes his works. What he did not want to reveal is how much money has earned UKETSU. Although, if he continues in this line, he probably neither can tell the zeros.