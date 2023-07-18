Brazil Agencyi

07/17/2023 – 23:37

Nine months after a technical visit to Brazil, the British government removed the reinforced controls on purchases of Brazilian meat. The information was given this Monday (17th) by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture. With the measure, the Brazilian health authorities will be able to enable companies authorized to sell meat to the United Kingdom, a system called pre-listing in English.

The UK will also move to treat avian flu cases at state level. Thus, possible outbreaks of the disease in Brazil will only lead to the closure of the market for poultry meat in the states with registered occurrences. Until now, the British government has suspended purchases across the country in such cases.

In a joint note, the two ministries reported that the British government’s sanitary audit mission found that Brazil had resolved issues related to sanitary and phytosanitary regulation that had led to the adoption of reinforced controls on Brazilian meat.

“The British authorities’ decision confirms the excellence of official Brazilian sanitary controls, which guarantee the quality and safety of products consumed in Brazil and in importing countries”, highlighted the two ministries in the statement.

Held in October last year, the technical visit was the first British audit mission abroad after Brexit. According to the joint note, both the Itamaraty and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock have held talks with the British government since the UK left the European Union. The meetings took place in Brasilia and in London.

According to the two ministries, the United Kingdom represents one of the main markets for Brazilian meat. In 2022, Brazil exported US$282.2 million in poultry meat and around US$134.5 million in beef to the British market. Since Brexit, Brazilian agricultural exports to the United Kingdom have increased by 67%, reaching US$ 1.8 billion last year.








