Tensions rise in Lebanon after death of Hezbollah militiaman during clash with Israel on the border | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The United Kingdom has temporarily withdrawn part of the staff from its embassy in Lebanon, as well as their families, due to the tension caused by the escalation of the crisis in the Gaza Strip, according to the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday (6), which recommends to its citizens who do not travel to the country.

The current “security situation”, according to the ministry, is the main reason for the decision, after Israel and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah exchanged attacks along the border.

“We advise against all travel to Lebanon due to the risks associated with the conflict between Israel and militias in the region,” a statement said.

“There are continuous mortar and artillery exchanges and airstrikes in southern Lebanon, on the border with Israel. Tension is high and events could escalate without warning, which could affect or limit exit routes from Lebanon,” the British Foreign Office emphasized in an update on travel to the country.

“There is also a risk of civil unrest. There were large protests outside embassies, including those of the United States and France, on October 17. More protests are expected. British citizens should exercise caution and avoid areas where demonstrations may occur” , the notice added.

Due to the security situation, “some of the British embassy staff and their families have been temporarily removed from the country.”

“The embassy continues with essential work, including services to British citizens,” added the UK Foreign Office. (With EFE agency)