The British Government will invest 110 million euros in a new exchange program to replace Erasmus, from which the United Kingdom will be left out on December 31 because of ‘Brexit’. The Executive’s claim is that the Turing project – named after the mathematician who unveiled the Nazi cryptography system in World War II – will come into force in September, where it will be able to pParticipate a similar number of students to Erasmus: 35,000. In this way, the cabinet intends to maintain the status of the islands as an educational power of the first order, which the ‘premier’ Boris Johnson guaranteed that it would not be lost with the disconnection from the EU, something that many experts question.

Oxford will always be Oxford and Cambridge will always be Cambridge. But, for the most part, British universities will lose an appeal that other centers on the continent are already taking advantage of: more and more higher institutions offer teaching in English in countries such as the Netherlands, Germany or France, for example.

And also the other way around: although it is still anecdotal, some British universities plan or have already opened antennas in Europe to facilitate access to EU students and staff, as well as European funds. One of them is that of York, which plans to open a campus in the Greek city of Thessaloniki next academic year.

Higher centers are excluded from large research grants such as Marie Curie



But it’s not just about teaching in the English language. 83.1% of the members of the Society of Spanish Researchers in the United Kingdom (SRUK, for its acronym in English) consider that the islands have lost their appeal as a destination for research, according to a survey this year.

“Science is collaborative and international,” explains its president, Carmen Sánchez Cañizares, it needs cooperation between researchers as well as exchanges of knowledge between centers, and ‘Brexit’ is going to hinder all that. The microbiologist recalls that British universities will be left out of the big funding scholarships of research projects, such as the Marie Curie or the Starting Grants of the European Research Council. Furthermore, Spanish researchers and the rest of the EU community in the UK «will no longer be able to lead European projects because they will not have access to these funds. At most they will be able to participate as associate researchers », acknowledges Sánchez.

No access to databases



Lobbies such as Universities UK, which groups 140 British campuses, have been pressuring the Government for months to maintain participation in projects such as Horizon Europe, the EU’s research and innovation framework program that will disburse more than 95,000 million euros over the next seven years. euros. There is fear that “the activities of the universities will be affected immediately, which could have long-term consequences on their international competitiveness,” a UUK spokesperson told this newspaper.

A loss that the British Government has promised to mitigate with an investment of 2.4% of GDP in R & D & I, although academics remain skeptical. The British economy is going to suffer this year the double impact of ‘Brexit’ and the pandemic, and from there to the cuts there is only one step.

Financing is not the only problem. Data is essential in research and as of January 1, the UK will no longer have access to European databases. Its consequences are already being suffered by students like Carmen Mira, who is studying a Master in Public Administration at the London School of Economics, and who is going to have to change the subject of her thesis on labor policy because the data she needs is in Spain. “The probability that they can give me access is very low, so now I’m going to have to change the subject,” he argues.

One more problem: hiring. Europeans make up 17% of the academic staff of British universities, but future contracts are complicated from now on because they will have to be done through the new migratory system by points, which penalizes low salaries – common among recent graduates – and which awards, for example, half of points to doctorates in letters than science.

Another recurring nightmare for tens of thousands of students is the mutual and automatic recognition of degrees, which also has an expiration date due to ‘Brexit’.