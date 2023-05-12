A self-driving bus service will start operating next week in Edinburgh, the first of its kind in the UK, although the vehicles will carry staff capable of taking over in an emergency.

“The autonomous technology installed on the bus has already been tested in other vehicles, but this is the first time that it is used on a bus route,” Peter Stevens, head of the Stagecoach company, told AFP during a demonstration near Edinburgh on Thursday. -Friday (11).

This new 22km route west of the Scottish capital is estimated to carry around 10,000 passengers a week.

Its five buses, capable of running at speeds of up to 50 km/h, will continue to have a driver available to ensure the technology works properly. British law still does not allow the circulation of fully autonomous vehicles on public roads.

Another agent will check the tickets and answer users’ questions.

An onboard artificial intelligence system will detect other vehicles on the road, and cameras and radar will scan the road to avoid pedestrians.

According to Stevens, the service will be safer and more efficient, with fuel savings of up to 20%. “The system can respond faster than human reaction time,” she explained.

And the more buses are circulated, the more data they will collect to continue “improving autonomous travel time”, he added.

This service is “something new and exciting to see, part of our technology revolution,” bus driver Callum Jones told AFP.

In 2021, a driverless electric bus was put into service in the Spanish city of Malaga, a project considered pioneering in Europe.

Tests were also carried out in South Korea in the same year and in Singapore in early 2023.