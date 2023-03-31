The investigation intends to file a petition with the Timiryazevsky District Court of Moscow for the arrest of a local resident Vadim Machulin, accused of killing a female tutor. This was stated on March 31 in the Telegram channel of the capital’s main investigative department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation.

The man is accused of committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”). According to investigators, on the evening of March 28, Machulin killed his girlfriend, who worked as a tutor.

The crime was committed in the apartment of a residential building located on Beskudnikovsky Boulevard, the 26-year-old accused was in a state of drug intoxication. He began to choke the girl, beat her and stabbed her at least six times with a knife. The girl died, the corpse of 24-year-old Anna Likhacheva was found in the apartment the next day.

The suspect was promptly detained, during the interrogation he said that he had been using drugs for four months, but shortly before the incident he stopped taking them. Allegedly, against this background, he began to have panic attacks and hallucinations.

“The defendant admitted his guilt in the alleged crime and repented of his deed,” the department recalled.

Earlier it was reported that after the murder, the young man tried to escape and leave Moscow for Volgograd on a regular bus, but he was detained.

The owner of the apartment where the tutor was killed said that a few days ago she visited the deceased. The couple moved to the capital from Volgograd six months ago, the woman said.