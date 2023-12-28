Autonomous driving remains a complicated issue, but at least the British are taking steps.

Science fiction is increasingly becoming 'science fact', with things like artificial intelligence and virtual reality. The only thing missing is self-driving cars. Developments in that area are not going as fast as one had hoped. In some areas there is even a decline, as robot taxis were taken off the roads in the US in October after an unfortunate incident involving a pedestrian.

Yet the fully self-driving car will arrive sooner or later. The first steps are now being taken in the United Kingdom to allow autonomous cars. Minister Mark Harbers Harper says the first self-driving cars could appear on British roads in 2026.

The British Parliament is currently working on legislation that would allow “fully self-driving cars”. Of course, under strict conditions. According to Minister Harper, it will be rolled out gradually and will initially only affect specific locations.

Liability will also be laid down in British law. The intention is that the manufacturer of the car is held liable and not the 'driver' of the car. Very pleasant.

It is not entirely clear exactly what level of autonomous driving this concerns. In Germany, autonomous driving at level 3 is currently permitted under certain circumstances. You can take your hands off the wheel and your eyes off the road. The robot taxis in the US are at level 4: there is no one behind the wheel at all, so you can do a quickie in the backseat.

In the Netherlands, autonomous driving at level 3 is not yet permitted, even though the Mercedes S-Class, EQS and the BMW 7 Series are capable of this. The Netherlands therefore has no need to get ahead of the troops in this area.

Naturally, this is also an issue that must be regulated EU-wide. The EU is said to be working on legislation that allows the sale of (semi-)autonomous cars, but we have not heard anything about that for a while. For the time being, the British appear to be leading the way.

Source: Reuters

