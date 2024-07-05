UK, the new Prime Minister Starmer. Who is the former lawyer who hunted drug traffickers

The United Kingdom has turned to the left, after 14 years the Tory era is over, they came out of the elections with broken bones. The Labour Party led by Keir Starmer have obtained an absolute majority of seats. A political defeat for the former Prime Minister Sunak who was forced to admit defeat and immediately resign. On Tuesday, the new Prime Minister Starmer will make his debut on the international scene in Washington, during a summit organized to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Born. This could be an opportunity to have talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and with the President of the United States Joe Biden. Labour has pledged to maintain the British support for Ukraine and increase military spending.

Starmer has 61 years oldis a former human rights lawyer, former Chief Public Prosecutor of England and Walesbig fan of Arsenalquite good at soccer. But his career has certainly not been all downhill, in fact he comes from a working-class family. The future prime minister – reports La Repubblica – recently recalled that, to make ends meet, at a certain point his parents were forced to give up the telephone. The desire to excel comes from there, to the point that, if he doesn’t succeed, he prefers to give up: as a boy stops going to flute lessonswhen he realizes his limits. He joins Labour at 16. He graduated in law at Leeds, Masters in Oxfordbrilliant career as a barrister, high-ranking lawyer, dealing with human rights, then even King’s CounselKing’s Advisor, top of the legal profession, finally the appointment as attorney general.

Giving the hunt for terrorists and narcos he realizes that he can also excel in politicsin 2015 he was elected deputy, in 2019 easily wins the primaries of the party for the succession to Jeremy Corbynoverwhelmed at the polls by Boris Johnson. His political opponents have sought to belittle his leadership, calling him “tasty like a broth“, but the mild-mannered Starmer has instead shown that he has what it takes to cross the threshold of number 10 Downing Streetis inspired by Tony BlairThe Labour leader has been married since 2007 to Victoria Starmer And he has two sons to which he intends to dedicate time even once he becomes prime minister: “I don’t intend to work after 6pm on Fridays anymore.“, which is why his political opponents have called him a “part time prime minister“.