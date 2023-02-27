After months of negotiations between the parties, The European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom finally reached an agreement on Monday to reform the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol signed during brexit.

The agreement was announced by the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and the President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, who met this Monday in the town of Windsor (east London).

What is the Northern Irish protocol, why is it so controversial and what was agreed on Monday? ABC about measure.

What is the Northern Irish Protocol?

The particular situation of Northern Ireland, a territory of the United Kingdom and a border with the Republic of Ireland, a member of the EU, It was the last big stumbling block in the long process of leaving the United Kingdom from the EU, started after the Brexit victory in the 2016 referendum.

The Northern Irish Protocol regulates the movement of goods between the rest of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, the only land border with the European Union.

This agreement was intended to avoid a land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland that would undermine the peace agreed in 1998 after three bloody decades, while protecting the single European market.

Thus, under the current protocol, Northern Ireland was within the internal community and British market, Therefore, controls on trade between the United Kingdom and the EU were carried out at the Northern Irish entry points.

(You can read: United Kingdom announces plan to modify the Northern Ireland protocol)

Cargo trucks are checked after arriving at the port of Larne, near Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Why controversial?

However, the protocol generated multiple difficulties. First of all, raised practical problems by imposing customs controls on goods from Great Britain arriving in Northern Ireland, although they remain in the British province.

In January 2021, for example, red tape to control goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK led to stock-outs at Northern Irish supermarkets.

(Also: Ireland calls on UK to keep its word on Northern Ireland)

That trade border also created political problems, as the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) it considered that the agreement damaged its relationship with the rest of the United Kingdom.

The DUP’s rejection of these conditions led it to abandon the autonomous government of Belfast more than a year ago and refused to form an Executive of shared power with the nationalist Sinn Féin -first force- until the aforementioned protocol is reformed.

Following the difficulties generated in terms of trade, London announced in 2021 that it would not apply customs border controls to goods from Great Britain to

North Ireland. For its part, the European Commission announced the opening of infringement proceedings against the United Kingdom for breaching the Brexit agreement.

That’s why, London and Brussels have been negotiating modifications for months that will facilitate the implementation of the protocol.

What does the new text say?

Among the most important changes to the current text, the parties announced that border controls between Northern Ireland and Great Britain are removed for goods destined for the British province only.

These goods will go through a “green lane” -electronically monitored by the EC-, while those going to the Republic of Ireland, which remains in the EU and the single European market, will remain in the “red”, with customs checks. .

This will “remove the feeling that there is a border” between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, Sunak maintained.

(Keep reading: Northern Ireland sparks tensions again between London and Brussels)

In other words, under the new covenant only goods likely to go to the Republic of Ireland, that is to say to the single market of the EU, will be subject to controls, while goods destined for Northern Ireland will have free passage.

In addition, the agreement reached this Monday introduces the so-called “Stormont brake”, a new instrument that will allow the Northern Irish Assembly not only to be able to express its opinion on the rules of the single market of the European Union (EU), to which it continues to belong, but also block your app in british province.

However, much to the chagrin of hardline unionists and conservatives, the Court of Justice of the European Union will retain its role in administering the deal.

“The CJEU will have the last word on issues relating to the single (European) market and the laws of the European Union,” Von der Leyen specified.

After months of discussions, the EU and the United Kingdom reached some adjustments that will be put to a vote.

What does Ireland say about the changes?

Once the changes were known, the Irish Deputy Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, highlighted that the agreement reached between London and Brussels to reform the Brexit Protocol for Northern Ireland guarantees that the British province benefits from its permanence in the internal Community market and in the British one.

“The consensus achieved today (Monday) between the European Union and the United Kingdom will provide the stability and certainty that Northern Ireland needs to continue advancing,” declared the “number two” of the Dublin Executive.

From now on, Martin pointed out, efforts will be able to focus on restoring the Northern Irish government institutions, suspended for a year due to the veto of the pro-British unionist parties to the aforementioned protocol.

(You may be interested in: Countries that do not require a visa to enter the US: Can Colombia take part?)

What’s next now?

Von der Leyen and Sunak met this Monday in London.

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, advanced this Monday that he will submit the agreement to a vote in Parliament the one that has come with the European Union (EU) to reform the Protocol on Northern Ireland.

“Parliament will hold a vote, at the right time, and that vote will be respected,” said the head of government at a press conference, who will appear before the House of Commons this afternoon to explain the pact to deputies.

Now, the prime minister faces the political challenge of winning the support of the most eurosceptic wing of his formation, the Conservative Party, and the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the forces that have led the opposition to the current Protocol.

The leader of the DUP, Jeffrey Donaldson, warned that he will not offer an immediate response on his position, but that he will take time to analyze the text that Sunak and the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula, have sealed in Windsor (England). von der Leyen.

Parliament will hold a vote, at the appropriate time, and that vote will be respected

“It is important that we give everyone the time and space they need to study the details of the new regime that we have announced,” Sunak said.

The prime minister has a comfortable absolute majority in the House of Commons, which makes it difficult for an eventual rebellion in the conservative ranks, and it has also received the guarantee that the Labor Party, first of the opposition, would provide the necessary votes to carry out the agreement.

“Due to the nature and breadth (of the pact), it’s going to take some time for everyone to digest it. But ultimately this is not about me, or the politicians, but about the people of Southern Ireland. North and what is best for them,” Sunak said after the announcement.

For now, the British Government will withdraw from its parliamentary process the bill that would enable it to suspend the application of the Northern Ireland Protocol unilaterally, while the European Union (EU) will stop the legal actions that it had initiated in against London.

ANGIE RUIZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

*With EFE and AFP