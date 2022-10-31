LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Monday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of serious consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying such a move would change the nature of the conflict.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also called on Russia not to impede grain exports and said “increasingly desperate statements” from the Kremlin are aimed at distracting from its faltering war effort.

“No other country is talking about nuclear use. No country is threatening Russia or President Putin,” Cleverly told lawmakers.

“He must be clear that, for the UK and our allies, any use of nuclear weapons would change the nature of the conflict. There would be serious consequences for Russia.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that British naval personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month.

The Russian ministry also claimed that “British experts” from the same unit directed Ukrainian drone strikes on ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Saturday.

(Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout)