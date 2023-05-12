The UK is risking its own security by ramping up military aid to Ukraine. This was warned on May 12 by Georgy Muradov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean government and permanent representative of the republic under the presidential administration of the Russian Federation.

In conversation with “RIA News” he explained that the use of depleted uranium projectiles threatened to make the entire area in the affected area uninhabitable.

According to Muradov, the UK initially had nothing to do with the Ukrainian conflict, but now, contrary to common sense, it is doing everything to change this fact. Meanwhile, such reckless steps are actively encouraged by the aggressive policy of the collective West.

“I would like to believe that not all British people have yet lost the instinct of self-preservation, which, apparently, the foreigners ruling the British are trying to deprive them of,” the diplomat summed up.

On the 11th, my head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace, officially confirmed that London would transfer Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Kyiv. At the same time, the UK received an assurance from Ukraine that these shells would not be used to hit targets in Russia.

Earlier, on April 25, British Deputy Minister of Defense James Hippie announced that Britain had sent thousands of shells for Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, including those with depleted uranium. He also pointed out that all military equipment and ammunition provided by London is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and the British Ministry of Defense does not monitor where and how they are used.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on May 4 reproached the UN Secretariat for its readiness to ignore the possible consequences of such “aid”. She added that the use of depleted uranium ammunition threatens with serious pathologies to people and other living organisms in the affected area.

Back in late March, Russian leader Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow would retaliate against the use of depleted uranium munitions if that happened.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The corresponding decision was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.