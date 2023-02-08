After months of deliberation, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today made a provisional finding on the purchase of Activision Blizzard. The result? For the acquisition to be completed in this region, Microsoft would have to leave Call of Duty out of contract.

Although the final deliberation of the CMA will take place in April, the result presented today makes it clear that achieving a positive result is quite difficult. The regulator of this region points out that the purchase of Activision Blizzard could reduce competition and “result in higher prices, less choice or less innovation for UK players.”

One of the important points is the growth and competition in the cloud market. In this section, it has been pointed out that Call of Duty and other franchises will be important for this medium, and Microsoft could eliminate competition by making these games exclusive to its offering in this sector.

Given this, the CMA proposed that the purchase of Activision Blizzard could be approved if the part of the business that deals with Call of Duty is sold, Activision segment of Activision Blizzard sold, or if the Activision and Blizzard segments are sold. This was what was discussed:

“Xbox and PlayStation are in close competition with each other today, and access to the most important content, like Call of Duty, is a big part of that competition. Reducing this competition between Microsoft and Sony could result in all gamers seeing higher prices, reduced range, lower quality, and worse service on game consoles over time.”

For his part, martin colemanchair of the independent panel of experts conducting the CMA Phase 2 investigation, said:

“There are an estimated 45 million gamers in the UK, and people in the UK spend more on games than any other form of entertainment, including music, movies, TV and books. The fierce competition between Xbox and PlayStation has defined the console gaming market for the last 20 years. Exciting new developments in cloud gaming are giving gamers even more choice. Our job is to make sure UK players don’t get caught in the crossfire of global deals that, over time, could hurt competition and result in higher prices, less choice, or less innovation. We have tentatively found that this may be the case here.”

When this result was revealed, Alaily rhymecorporate vice president and deputy general counsel at Microsoft, said:

“Our commitment to grant long-term 100% equal access to Call of Duty to Sony, Nintendo, Steam and others preserves the benefits of the agreement for players and developers and increases competition in the marketplace. 75% of respondents to the CMA public consultation agree that this deal is good for competition in UK gaming. What does 100% mean? When we say the same, we mean the same. 10 years of parity. About the content. About prices. About features. About the quality. About the gameplay.

Although the final deliberation by the CMA will be published on April 26, 2023, the provisional conclusion does not paint a positive picture. Thus, the corresponding bodies in the United States and the European Union are expected to provide similar results in the coming months.

Let’s remember that Microsoft has committed to bringing Call of Duty to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles in the next 10 years, but it seems that this is not enough. On related issues, Bobby Kotick threatens the UK over this purchase. Similarly, Microsoft calls Sony a liar for this acquisition.

While the interim result of the CMA was already expected to be negative, the possible “fixes” are ridiculous. It’s one thing to leave Call of Duty out of the contract, it’s another to sell Activision outright. This completely eliminates the purchase of almost $70 billion dollars.

