UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves his official residence at 10 Downing Street on November 23, 2022. | Photo: EFE

“The government will publish a bill that will set out a proposal to ban conversion practices” in England and Wales, as announced by Culture Minister Michelle Donelan in a written statement to Parliament.

Tuesday’s announcement follows changes to the government’s planning on a 2018 pledge for therapies claimed to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Initially, the British government intended to ban these practices for homosexuals, excluding transgenders, but the final text also covers people who identify with a gender other than their birth sex.

“The issue of harmful conversion practices is and we remain committed to protecting people from these practices,” added Donelan. “The text will protect everyone, including people who are targeted because of their sexuality or because they are transgender,” she said.

In Scotland, 16-year-olds can transition gender

Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, passed by the Scottish Members of Parliament (MSPs), removes the need for people to obtain a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria before starting the transition process. It also lowers the age limit to 16 and reduces the time the process takes from two years to a matter of months.

The Scottish Labor Party supported the reforms and almost all of its MSPs voted in favor of the bill. But in an interview with the BBC, British Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said 16-year-olds are too young to change their legally recognized gender.

Starmer expressed “concerns” about the Scottish government’s reforms, citing a potential impact on equality law across the UK.