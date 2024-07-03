UK Elections, Future Prime Minister Starmer’s Decision to Work Part-Time Is a Controversy

The United Kingdom tomorrow will go to the polls and the polls clearly indicate that the Labourites towards the Tory. So the Left could return in power after 14 years and the conservatives risk leaving Downing Street with a historic defeat. But at the helm of the Labour Party is Keir Starmerin all likelihood he should be the future prime minister. But his recent statements have created a political storm and this It could also cost you votes crucial to his party. Tomorrow around 50 million British people – La Stampa reports – will go to vote for the renewal of Westminsterthese are early elections of 5 months and called by Rishi Sunakconservative prime minister. There is no poll that gives the election a hint of uncertainty, the real question will be the margin of deputies that Labour will have of advantage.

Starmer – continues La Stampa – asks the British to give him everything the power to make reformsimprove schools and healthcare so that in 5 years citizens “can say they are better off”. To do this he promised to do not raise taxes on VAT, healthcare and incomebut he did not explain how to get the resources. But British citizens and especially his political opponents focused on one sentence he said. Namely that does not intend to work after 6pm on Friday afternoon to devote the necessary time to their two children, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. In short, working hours end “whatever happens” at 6pm. The Tories clung to this statement: “A part-time prime minister who only works 4 days a week, don’t vote for him.”