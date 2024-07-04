UK Vote, Conservatives Headed for Resounding Defeat. Farage’s Far-Right Advance

The United Kingdom Today he goes to the polls and all the polls leave little doubt, the Labourites after 14 years. The victory of the left is taken for granted but the unknown is the distance with the conservativesThe risk is that the Prime Minister’s party Sunak come even overtaken by Nigel Farage’s far-rightand the seat of the current prime minister would also be in the balance. In that case, the farewell to a possible return of the United Kingdom to Europe would be certain. The same probable future prime minister, the Labour Keir Starmer he put his hands forward: “Never again in the EU as long as I live“. But as mentioned, it is not the Tories who are worried but the party of Faragethe wild card of this electoral round. We risk a situation similar to the German one, where the far right of Afd she arrived in front to the SPD of the chancellor Scholz.

The reason – according to what La Stampa has learned – is that in the Midlands and in some areas of Northern England, candidates from the Reform UKNigel Farage’s party, are doing better than expected and could take the lead in a handful of districts First place for Labour. A clear sign of how the ultra-conservative right, which has peppered the rhetoric of the Brexit with the theme of anti-immigrationhas an impact on the electorate. Farage is also considered very close to PutinIt is known that the British politician is against Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

In the past he had accused the West of provoking the Russian invasion by allowing Eastern countries to join the Alliance. On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he denounced, citing data from the Disinformation Unit (CDU) how on the Web disinformation and Spread of fake news are on the rise and that “Reform followers use the same tactics as the Russians to create fake accounts and influence voters.” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seeks last-minute votes to prevent Starmer to have an absolute majority. But two of his ministers Yesterday morning on the radio they were outlining gloomy scenarios: they will win by a landslide.